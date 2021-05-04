Funeral services for Donald West, 78 of Cobb, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Murray County Cemetery in Dalton. Donald passed away Monday, May 4, 2021 at his residence. Born in Dalton, he was the son of the late Joe West and Maggie Tempy Baker West. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillian C. West and his long-time companion of 19 years, Freda Gilliam; two brothers Eugene West and Roy West; a sister, Hazel Shelton, sister-in-law, Julie Neil; a brother-in-law, James Centerfitt; a grandchild, Rusty Mullis; and his beloved dog, Marley. Donald was a truck driver and an active member of Victory Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and decorating his yard with his woodcrafting. He loved to watch people, a friend to all, and always had a word and a smile for everyone he met. He enjoyed cooking but his passion in life was loving his family and grandchildren. Donald is survived by his children, Melissa (Jimbo) Warnix of Dalton, Sabrina (Joe) Hay of Valdosta, Katrina ‘Tina’ (Darrin) Barnes of Chatsworth, Grady (Mary) Gilliam of Cordele, Roy (Gail) Gilliam and Phyllis (Jason) Keaton, all of Cobb, Eugene (Diane) Gilliam of Cordele and Jo Ellen (Jack) Mullis of Cobb, Randall (Angie) West and Ronnie West, both of Dalton; a brother Bobby Neil of Adel; a sister, Linda Conger of Sparks and May Bell West Centerfitt of Andersonville; four sisters-in-law, Eloise West of Chatsworth, Fanny West of Dalton, Rachel Rentfrow and Charlotte York, both of Cordele; grandchildren, Natasha Sherlock, Shawn Ellis, Donna Simmons, Allan Ridley, Ashton Thornton, Jason Gilliam, Timothy Gilliam. Brandon Gilliam, Veronica Gilliam, Crystal Smith, Keith Gilliam, Tracy Evers, Donnie Gilliam, Justin Gilliam, Randy Mullis, Angel Mullis and Kylie Barnes; several great-grandchildren; and his special furbaby, Bootsie. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.