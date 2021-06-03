Funeral services for Juanita Poole Smith of Vienna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m.. Juanita, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Poole and Eula Arrilla Martin Poole. A devout Christian, she loved her Lord and His Word, which she read every night. She loved her family, and was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ever have. Juanita always called her children and their families on their birthdays and New Years. She loved to cook for her family and one of their favorites was her tomato gravy and biscuits. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Louie) Parham of Vienna, Herbert Lamar (Rita) Smith, and Shirley Jean Crisp, all of Cordele; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings, Ben Poole, Frankie Poole, Tom Poole, Ed Poole, and Sara Lee Clements. The family would like to say a special thank you to Reflections Hospice and those in the Crisp Regional Hospital ICU. Those that would like to remember Juanita with a memorial donation may send them to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2402 Tift Avenue North, Ste 102, Tifton, GA 31794. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

