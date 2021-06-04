Vaudean White Bentham, 87, of Cordele passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Blakely. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Warwick United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Warwick Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. “Miss Dee” as she was lovingly known, was born in Blakely, the daughter of the late Willie Roe White and Lizzie Ruth Davis White. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George L. Bentham; a son, Bill Kitchens; and a sister Margaret Winslet. She was the owner/manager for over 20 years of Miss Dee’s Restaurant in Warwick. Naturally an excellent cook, chicken and dumplings was one of everyone’s favorite. She was an active member of Warwick United Methodist Church. She was a giving and loving person and if you wanted or needed it, it was on her list to take care of it. Miss Dee loved arts and crafts and enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. She enjoyed making things to give to others and one of her passions was to make quilts for Wounded Warriors. Vaudean is survived by her children, Diana Copeland of Cordele, Guy Bentham of Cumberland, MD, Lisa Bentham Tissue of Cordele, Tina Kimbrell of Arabi, Carol Jones of Cordele,and Estelle Bentham of Valdosta and Georgia Lynn McKenzie of Florida; siblings, Evelyn Ezell of Fanning Springs, FL, Lois Hitchcock, Willie Donley and Emory White, all of Blakely, Elizabeth Williams of Albany, Linda Sue Rector of Pensacola, FL and Willie Roe White, Jr. of Blakely; grandchildren, Christopher M. Nutt, Angela W. Shewman, Christopher Copeland, Caroline Bentham, Ashley Mathis, Becky Bentham, Lacey Laubrich, Tiffany Jones, Jonathan Jones, Justin Bentham, Jeremy Bentham, Karlee Bentham, Kayla Redish, Julia Cook and Candace Cook; and a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Two special great-grandsons were her caregivers, Brett Wade and Hunter Wade. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.