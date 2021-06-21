ABBEVILLE, GA: Cheryl Ann Wilcox, 60, of Georgia Highway 215 South, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm-1:00pm, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Memorial services will follow at 1:00pm, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wilcox was born May 2, 1961, in Macon and had lived in Abbeville for the past twenty-seven years. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Harold Touhy and Betty Jean Gilmore Coulter. Mrs. Wilcox was a homemaker, loving to cook and bake for her family. She also loved to tend to her garden, but her all time favorite was spending time with her grandbabies. She was preceded in death by a brother: John Touhy.

Mrs. Wilcox is survived by her daughters: Candi Miller (Chad) and Ashley Morris Smallwood; Grandchildren: James Thomas Skidmore, Charles Jasper Skidmore, Dawson Bass, Kensleigh Evans and Brynleigh Evans; brothers: David Michaud and Bobby Michaud; aunt: Patricia Willis; uncles: John Touhy and Jimmy Touhy and cousins: Angie Stapp and Cathy Gilmore.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.

