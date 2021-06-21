Raymond Clinton “Rat Man” Gibbs

Funeral services for Raymond Clinton ‘Rat ‘ Gibbs of Cordele will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 til 8:00 p.m at the funeral home. Raymond passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his residence at the age of 66. Born in Cordele, he was the son of the late, Clinton Doyle Gibbs and Eunice Bowen Gibbs. He was the parts manager (RET) for Southland Chrysler and a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Deacons and held many positions over the years. He was active in the Gideons. Raymond loved life and always had a smile and a word of encouragement for all that he came in contact with. He loved his Lord and spent his life trying to win others to Christ, whether it be through singing with his gospel group, Glorybound, word of mouth or example. He loved woodworking and was an avid hunter. His greatest passion though was his family, especially his grandchildren. Raymond is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Crawford Gibbs of Cordele; two children and their spouses, Mandy and Shane Layfield and Jason and Tasha Gibbs, all of Cordele; four grandchildren, Rusty Henderson, Thomas Layfield, Caleb Gibbs and Baylee Gibbs. his mother-in-law, Marie Crawford of Cordele;a sister-in-law and her husband, Linda and Bill Biggers; a brother-in-law and his wife, Keith and Shirley Brown of Lizella; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com