Lounell Dowdy Dorminey of Cordele passed away June 26, 2021 at her residence at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred James Dorminey; her parents, Jack and Lettie Hollingsworth Dowdy; and siblings, Buford Dowdy, Glenn Dowdy, Edward Dowdy, Grady Dowdy, W.T. Dowdy and Ruth Moore. She was born in Wilcox County. Lounell was a homemaker and an active member of Sharon Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and her church where she taught Children's Church and led the singing for many years. She also sang with a group to entertain the nursing home residents in the area. Lounell was an outdoor person and enjoyed working in her flowers and doing yard work. As long as her health permitted she enjoyed planting a garden and sharing her bounty. She was an animal lover and rescued as many as possible. She is survived by a sister, Wilma Branch of Jacksonville, FL; and several special nieces and nephews and their families. For those wishing to honor Lounell with memorials, the family asked that they be made to Sharon Baptist Church, Sharon Church Road, Cordele, GA 31015. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services.