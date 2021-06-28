Walter E. Muller III, 78 of Cordele, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Crisp Hospital, Cordele.

Walter was born November 15, 1942 in Queens, New York the son of the late Walter E. and Gloria (Tiedeman) Muller Jr. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy – Seabee from 1962 to 1994 earning the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was a former Mason. Walter enjoyed fishing, woodworking, cooking. He loved spending time with his family and friends, including his fellow Seabees.

Walter is survived by his wife, Joyce (Custer) Muller; children, David Edwards, Walter Muller IV and Elizabeth Muller-Ferryman (John Goff); grandson, Alexander (Tanesha) Ferryman; great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Mackenzie Ferryman; step mother, Joyce “Barbara” Muller; his twin brother, Wayne (Shelly) Muller Sr.; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Evelyn Custer; brothers-in-law, Terry (Doris) Custer, Keith Custer and Walter Custer; sister-in-law, Debbie Custer; best friend, Mike (Kathy) Moroney; special friends, Bobbie Colledge and Regina Phipps; special neighbors, Freddie Cromer, Danny Jones and Mark Brown.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Paul Lender; brother, Ward Muller; father-in-law, Harry Custer and brother-in-law, Mark Edwards.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services, 1415 East 24th Ave., Cordele, Georgia 31015 with Pastor J. T. Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Andersonville National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association, Inc., P.O. Box 391, Springfield, VA 22150 or www.seabee.org <http://www.seabee.org>.

Condolences may be expressed to the family www.raineyfuneral.com.