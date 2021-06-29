Jessica Nadine Vonier, 32, of Ashburn, Georgia passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 in an automobile accident. She was born in Luthersville, Georgia and was raised by her mom, April Francis of Preston, Georgia. Jessica was regarded as one of the kindest and most helpful people ever known and she got more happiness out of helping others than anything else in her life. She was obsessed with her comic books, and in spite of her best efforts, her friends and family never ‘got into them’ like she did. Nevertheless, they would accompany her to her favorite comic book stores because they knew how much she loved it. She enjoyed all things ‘Harry Potter’ and had recently gotten hooked on ‘The Mandelorian’ when it started streaming on TV. Jessica had a special spot in her heart for children; she loved taking care of them, and was known for how gentle and patient she was with them. Several of her friend’s children considered her a second ‘mama’ and loved her as much as she loved them. Jessica’s love did not stop with her 2-legged friends and family, and she treated her four-legged family just as well; especially her basset hound, ‘Snoopy.’ More than anything, Jessica loved her husband, Hank, and they had eleven years together making family out of friends, riding motorcycles, going on adventures, spending time together, riding in the country, and even recently going hot air ballooning. She considered making Hank into a respectable man and husband among her most difficult, but greatest accomplishments in life. Jessica is survived by her husband, Hank Vonier of Ashburn; mom, April Francis of Preston; grandmother, Vickie Rowe of Buena Vista; mother and father-in-law, Hank Vonier of Ashburn and Jennifer Vonier of Preston; sisters, Sharon McCullough of Preston, Savannah McCullough of Americus, and Tiffany Rowe of Buena Vista; brother, Sterlyn McCullough of Buena Vista; sister-in-law, Kathryn Smith; best friends, Shaina Stillwell of Cordele and Lindsey McCarty of Arabi; and honorary brother and friend, Jeremy Brown of Arabi. Friends and family will be holding a celebration of Jessica’s Life at a later date. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com