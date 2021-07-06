John Samuel Allen of Cordele passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at his residence at the age of 65. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Zion Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. John was born in Cordele and was the son of the late Henry Hoover Allen and Catherine Rose ‘Katie’ Allen. He was also preceded in death by a brother Henry Robert Allen and a sister-in-law, Nannette Butler Allen. A veteran of the United States Navy, he was a Lab Tech (RET) for Georgia Pacific and an active member of Vienna Church of God. John always had a smile and a word with his slow southern drawl for everyone he met. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and swimming. He also loved searching for and collecting arrow heads.His biggest passion though was his grandchildren. John is survived by wife of 43 years, Monica Judge Allen of Cordele; his children, a son, John Samuel Allen II of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and two daughters and their husbands, Mary Catherine and Bubba Bennett and Jessica and Chris Forsythe, all of Cordele; a brother, Mark Allen of Cordele; a sister and her husband, Jane and Bobby McGinnis of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Kylie Allen, Lily Allen, Ainslee Forsythe, Hannah Forsythe, Samuel Bennett, Gunner Bennett and Tyler Bennett; a brother-in-law and his wife, Hershel Judge, Sr. and Cathy Judge; and special nieces and nephews and their spouses,, Anna Roberts, Jason McGinnis, Susan Musselwhite, Haley and Kyle Miller, Hershel, Jr. and Brittany Judge, Mark Jr. and Jessica Allen and Catherine Allen and her fiance, Shannon Chappa. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com