Mrs. Shirley Stephens Andrews, 82 of Sylvester, died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Tift Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Salem Baptist Church, interment followed in the Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jackie Cabaniss, and Rev. Dennis Taylor officiated.

Mrs. Andrews was born on March 14, 1939 in Crisp County to the late James Bailey and Odessa Presley Stephens. She had lived in Worth County most of her life and was a homemaker. Mrs. Andrews enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers and attending her High School Class Reunions. She loved spending time with her family especially her grand and great grandchildren. Mrs. Andrew was affectionately known as “Hey” by her grandchildren. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Steve Andrews, and Scott Andrews (Michelle) all of Sylvester, and Stephanie Andrews Moore (Chip) of Leesburg; grandchildren, Ragan Willis (Clint), Chance Andrews (Laura), Ashton Andrews (Haley), Chad Moore, and Mellanie Grace Moore; great grandchildren, Emmett Floyd Andrews and Bennett Lyn Willis; brother, Wayne Stephens (Nell) of Cordele and her beloved canine companion, Spotty.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Troy Andrews on March 18, 2012, and a daughter, Shirleen Andrews on October 3, 2019; brothers, Bobby, and Royce Stephens.

Those desiring please make donations to the Salem Baptist Church, 902 Jewel Crowe Road, Sylvester, GA 31791 or your favorite charity.

Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester was in charge of arrangements.