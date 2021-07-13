Mary “Cookie” Hardy, age 71, of Pitts (Seville Community), passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her residence. She was a retired employee with Tyson of Vienna for eight years, and a CNA for 10 years, was of the Baptist Faith.

Mary was born June 7, 1950, in Holyoke, Mass., to the late Leonard Clark and Marion Krok Clark. She is survivied by her former husband, Roger Hardy; her son, R.T. Hardy (Nancy) of the Seville Community; her daughter, Katie Hardy (Andy) also of Seville; her brothers, Wayne Clark of Seville, and Johnny Clark (Tina) of Jacksonville, Fla.; her sister, Sue O’Hagan (“Red Neck”) of Cordele; her grandson, Korben Lam; Her granddaughters, Aslan Lam and Nicole Bridges; Korben Lamher nephews, Paul Clark, D.J. Sprague, and her neices, Misty Sprague, and Madison Clark.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the family residence.

Frazier & Son Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

