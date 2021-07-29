Sandra Carol Edwards, 73, of Americus passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. A private family service will be held at a later time. Sandra was born in College Park and was the daughter of the late Charles McArthur Cobb, Sr. and Mary Hudson Cobb. She was an RN and a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, talking, and always kept everyone’s attention while telling her stories. Sandra was a believer in and loved angels. Most of all she loved her family and time spent with them. Sandra is survived by her children, Paul Edwards (Reyna Velarde) of California and Phillip Edwards (Marco Marcelle) of Hawaii; two brothers, David Cobb (Sherry) of Desoto and Charles Cobb (Lila) of Vienna; and a sister Kathy Turner (Tony) of Vienna. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com