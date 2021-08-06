Hillary Brown, 84, of Cordele, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. He was born in Cordele to the late John Irvin Brown and Lucille O. Brown. He was raised in Cordele until he was 17 and then enlisted in the Navy where he served during the Korean Conflict. Hillary was Sales Manager (RET) for a Janitorial Supply Company. He was a very private person and enjoyed his time reading and flying his private plane. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and always enjoyed his time with them. Hillary is survived by five children, four daughters and their husbands, Cindi (Ken) Hunt of Simi Valley, CA, Kelly (Joel) Mosely of Lagna Hills, CA, Kristine (Mike) Weiner of West Hills, CA and Shannon Brown of Buckeye, AZ, and a son and his wife, Scott J. (Khristina) Brown of Simi Valley, CA; a sister Johnnie Brown Jones of Nicholson; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother Marshal Taylor Brown. A service will be held at a later date and will be announced at completion. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com