Wilbur Dean Bellamy, 86, of Vienna passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will greet friends prior to the service Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Born in Wilcox County, he was the son of the late Oscar Bellamy and Annie Bell Hardy Bellamy. Wilbur was a tractor mechanic (RET) with Demott Tractor Company and a member of the Baptist faith. A man that loved family and friends, he enjoyed the simple things that his life offered. He loved the outside, working in his garden and sharing his bounty with others. He enjoyed feeding and nurturing the farm animals and tinkering on his tractors. Most of all he loved his family, especially his many grandchildren. Wilbur is survived by his children, David (Debra) Bellamy of Vienna, Linda (Gerald) Hart of Abbeville, Ricky Dean Bellamy of Cordele and Teresa Ann Wiggins of Ashburn; three brothers, Mickey Bellamy and Eddie ‘Bozie’ Bellamy, both of Quitman and Jeffery Bellamy of Warner Robins; two sisters, Monteen Westmoreland of Jacksonville, FL and Joann Williams of Quitman; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com