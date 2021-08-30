Mr. Elmer W. Mallard, 81 of Warwick, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Crisp Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Mallard was born on November 28, 1939 in Omega, Georgia to the late Vaulton Pelham and Claudette Mullis Mallard. He had lived Worth County most of his life and was retired from Mallard Service Center where he was the Owner/Operator. Mr. Mallard enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of Warwick Baptist Church and also attended Red Oak Baptist Church..

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Mallard of Warwick; sons, Kerry Wayne Mallard of Warwick, Curtis Mallard (Sandy) of Warwick, Elmer Eugene Mallard of Warwick, John Calvin Mallard of Cordele; daughter, Amanda Marie Wimberly of Warwick; 7 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mallard was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry Pelham Mallard, Virgil Mallard, James Carl “Bud” Mallard and a sister, Jaunita Walls.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home.

