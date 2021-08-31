Mrs. Helen B. Gordon Laster, age 78, of Hawkinsville, Ga., passed away peacefully Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Broad Street Baptist Church with Rev. Blake Westbrook, Mr. Dan Maddock and Mr. Shelly Berryhill officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in Rochelle, Ga.

Mrs. Laster was a native of Wilcox County, Georgia, an active member of Broad Street Baptist Church, and a graduate of Pineview High School, where she was elected Homecoming Queen in 1961. She was the Director of the Laboratory at Taylor Regional Hospital until her retirement after 50 years of service. An active volunteer in her personal and professional life, she partnered with Hawkinsville High School on a Lab Technology Program. Helen was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed serving her church. In addition to giving her time and talents, Helen was a dedicated philanthropist to University of Georgia Athletics, Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society Broad Street Baptist Church, and people in her community who needed help.

She enjoyed adding to her many collections, Christmas time, sea shell hunting on the beach, and taking care of her family, especially her nephew and niece, Jonathan and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy “Ted” Doyle Laster; parents, James Hardy and Dorothy Elizabeth Cook Gordon and sister, June Gordon Carr.

Survivors include her sister, Cathy Sue Gordon Coody of Hawkinsville, Georgia; nephew, Jonathan Gordon Coody (Niki) of Rochelle, Georgia and Elizabeth Helen Coody of Birmingham, Alabama, who will treasure the many memories we’ve shared together.

The family would like to express our gratitude to her caregivers; Josie Moore, Sandi Alexander, Willie Lou Singletary and Dolly Sinyard for their dedicated service. We would also like to thank the team at Pruitt Hospice for their care.

Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.

