Lady Cougars off to good start

By Joe Joe Wright

Last week the Lady Cougars visited Forsyth, Ga and took on the Mary Persons Bulldogs. The Cougars came away with an all important region win on 6-4 outcome. Olivia Bridges started the affair with 3 strike out performance over 4 and a third innings. She was relived by Reagan Bozeman who hurled 2 and 2/3 innings striking out 2. Bozeman led the offense with a 2 for 3 effort with 1 dbl and Cate Raines was 1 for 4 with a triple and 3 RBI’s. “It was a gutsy effort against a quality opponent”, said Head Coach Ben Robbins.

In action last Thursday, the ladies traveled to Peach County and handed them a thumping 20-1. Reagan Bozeman pitched 5 innings of two hit ball with 8 strikeouts. Olivia Holliday socked 3 doubles and a walk. Cate Raines was 3 for 5 with 2 doubles and Sara Ruth Raines was 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and triple.

The Cougars improved to 5-0 with another win Monday night over Upson Lee 4-3 in 8 innings, here in Cordele. In the Monday game Reagan Bozeman pitched 8 innings with 10 k’s , 3 walks on 7 hits. Offensive leaders of the game were Cate Raines with a 3 for 3 effort with a walk and all three were doubles. Peyton Bozeman went 2 for 3 and a walk. Sara Ruth Raines was 2 for 4 and the walk off hit in the 8th inning. ”The girls have battled some tough games to put us in first place in the region against some tough competition,” Robbins added. “We still got some issues to clean up but the girls always battle and that’s important,” added Robbins.