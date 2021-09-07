Betty Murphy O’Neal of Cordele passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her residence at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. O’Neal; her parents; and a sister, Mary Sue Murphy. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service starting at 10:00 a.m. Born in Dooly County, she was the daughter of the late James Lamb Murphy and Eugenia Elizabeth Hubbard Murphy. Betty was retired from Southern Bell after 37 years of service. She was a dedicated member of Shiloh Methodist Church and a long-time member of Pioneers Club of America. Betty served for 40 years as the treasurer of the Lioness Club in Cordele. She was generous and loving and was a huge supporter of St. Jude’s Hospital for Children. She loved flowers, especially her daylilies and roses. Betty enjoyed traveling and loved to cook for her family and others. She is survived by a son, Mike O’Neal (Sherry) of Cordele; two granddaughters, Amanda (Matt) O’Neal-Neisent and Kelly O’Neal; six great-grandchildren, Layla, Reece, Destiny, Maxx, MacKenna and Mavrick; and her dear friends and neighbors, Charles and Janie Durham. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services An online register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

