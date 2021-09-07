James Derrille ‘Jimmy’ Rainey, Jr. went to his heavenly home Monday, September 6, 2021 surrounded by his entire family. Jimmy was born in Cordele and was the son of the late James Derrille Rainey, Sr. and Jessie Cleo Smith Rainey. He was also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Brynleigh Grace Allen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with the committal service following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday, September 8th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Jimmy went into the ‘funeral business’ many years ago; long before becoming the owner of Dekle Funeral Home. His father J.D. Rainey, Sr. bought Dekle Funeral Home in 1953 and Jimmy joined him in what became the family business in 1964 after graduating from mortuary school in Dallas, TX. He in turn bought the business from his father in the 1980’s.. When the new funeral home was built in 2002, it was decided to change the name to Rainey Family Funeral Services since his son, Wesley, had moved home and joined the business. Jimmy wore many hats for Crisp County. He pioneered and worked the first EMS in Crisp County until 1975 when it became a county department. He was the first CPR instructor in Crisp County and worked in ‘search and rescue’ with EMS, volunteering for many years, and also served as Crisp County Coroner for more than 40 years, holding that office until his death. Jimmy became a member of the Lions Club in 1964. During those 57 years, he was a past president, was awarded ‘Lion Of The Year’ 1974-1975, and was a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was an active member of the Cordelia Lodge 296 F&AM where he was a past Worshipful Master. Jimmy was also a long-time member of the Georgia Funeral Directors Association and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. One of his proudest accomplishments in life was achieving the rank of Eagle Scout as a young man. He was an active member and supporter of his church, Cordele First United Methodist, where he served as an usher and proudly held down his ‘corner of the sanctuary’ whenever business allowed him to attend.

Jimmy loved the outdoors; boating, saltwater fishing, and hunting. After selling the business to his son a few years ago, Jimmy and his wife Judy got the chance to travel together and spend time doing the things they both loved. He was generous to a fault and offered help to anyone who needed it; whether it be monetary, a prayer, or just an ear to listen. He was a role model for countless people in the Cordele community and leaves behind a legacy of service and selflessness.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith D. Rainey of Cordele; three children and their spouses, Cindy Rainey (Teddy) Clifton of Ashburn, Angela Rainey (Tony) Outlaw of Caryville, FL, and Wesley (Tina) Rainey of Cordele; five grandchildren, Trent (Britany) Miles, Madison Miles, Nate Miles, Wade Rainey and Isabella Rainey; three great-grandchildren, Aliana Rodriguez, Ryan Rodriguez and Zack Fowler; a sister, Derrilledine Rainey Jackson of Cordele; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to the Cordele Lions Club, P.O. Box 872, Cordele, GA 31010 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com