Joan L. (Pipkin) Conner

Joan Conner went home to be the Jesus on September 12, 2021.

Joan was born to Samuel and Mary Pipkin on December 28, 1935, in Arabi, Georgia.

Joan met her husband, James Conner, in Cordele, Georgia. They married late on January 2, 1959, and went on to have two children, Gregg and Brenda.

Joan was a banker by trade, retiring from Capital City Bank. She was extremely creative and enjoyed painting, sewing, gardening and cooking. She was an avid Seminole fan and a member of the Quarterback Club and Extra Point Club. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Joan is predeceased by her beloved husband, James Conner; her parents Samuel and Mary Pipkin; brother, Earl Pipkin; sister, Geneva Cofer; brother-in-law Denzil Cover; Sister-in-law, Joyce Young; brother-in-law Texal L. Young; brother-in-law Carl Duke; nephew, Joe McKenzie; and nephew, Donnie Harrelson. She is survived by her son, Gregg Conner (Margaret); daughter, Brenda Etheridge and four grandchildren, Mandy Grace (Tony); Amber Westphal (Michael); James Tyson, and John Marcus. She has four fabulous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Marie Plummer (Rayford); brother, Jeff Pipkin (Karen); sister-in-law, Shirley Duke; brother-in-law, Jack Conner, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The graveside funeral service will be held at Arabi Cemetary at 11 a.m. on September 17, 2021 in Arabi, Georgia. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hughes and Wright Funeral Home in Cordele GA.