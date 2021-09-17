Evans, GA – Lindsey Lee Collins, 67, loving husband to Cheryl Lawhorn Carswell-Collins, entered into his eternal rest early Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021 at University Hospital. Services to celebrate his life were be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, in the James Funeral Home Chapel with Edward C. James officiating.

Because of the family’s respect and concern for public health and safety during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing and other safety precautions be followed. The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged during any gathering.

One of three children born to Christine Lindsey Collins and the late Reverend Thurmond Baxley Collins Sr., Lindsey grew up in Finleyson GA. It was here in 1962 that he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He was a 1971 graduate of Hawkinsville High School, where he was the drum major, often leading the band while dancing the funky chicken. In 1973, Ebenezer Baptist ordained him into the ministry. While attending Brewton Parker, he traveled to Israel and was honored to play the trumpet for King Hussein. After graduating in 1974, Lindsey worked in construction for many years before joining Davis Insulation in 2012. He worked to “pay the bills”—his passion and the driving force in his life was music. Being musically talented, he could play any instrument—horns, stringed instruments, keyboards, drums—as well as sing. He was a member of several bands before joining Pieces of Eight, who were known for their beach music, in 2003. Lindsey was also a HUGE UGA “DAWG” fan and a die-hard NASCAR fan—his favorite drivers were Rusty Wallace, Kevin Harvick and, most recently, Chase Elliott. A social person, he made friends easily and never met a stranger. Fun-loving and having a great sense of humor, his exuberant personality filled the room. Lindsey had an absolute love for his family and even though he is no longer physically here, his love and memories will always be felt and remembered.

Others left to cherish his memories include his children, Chris Collins (Regina), Cara Jones (Kevin), Cassie Bartlett (W.G.), Cayle Anderson (Rondell), Lindsey Carswell (Matt) and Michelle Carswell; nine grandchildren, Landen Collins, Ashley Collins, Collins Jones, Cayson Jones, Jaedon Crunkelton, Kendal Crunkelton, Dakota Anderson, Tamron Anderson and Keaton Carswell; sister, Cheri Slade (Greg); brother, Ricky Collins (Carol); nieces, nephews, other extended family and a multitude of friends.

The family thanks everyone who has extended kindnesses in thought, deed and prayer.

James Funeral Home is in charge of arangements.