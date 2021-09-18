CORDELE – Estelle “Big Ma” Radford, 92, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the home of her daughter. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. before the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are recommended and social distancing should be maintained.

Mrs. Radford was born in Emanuel County, Ga. to the late Clint Fennell and the late Alina McKensie Fennell. She was the widow of John Alton Radford, Sr. She was preceded in death by James Clinton Fennell and Margie Fennell Rogers, her siblings.

She was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. She loved children and ran a home daycare for 30+ years. She was a great cook and known for her cathead biscuits. She enjoyed watching the Grand Ole Opry and the Hallmark Channel.

She is survived by her sons: David Michael Radford, and his wife Sheryl, and John Alton Radford, Jr., and his wife Dianna; his daughters: Joyce E. Radford Strickland and her husband Darsey W., Gwendolyn LaVerne Radford Hammon and her husband Edward E., Myra Radford Hall and her husband John Thomas, Wanda Radford Womack and her husband David, and Trinchua Rogers Dukes and her husband Keith; her brother: Billy Braddy; her sisters: Patricia Fennell Meisner, Darlene Blakewood, and her husband Reginald, Marsha Stesansen and her husband Jerry and Nancy Scott and her husband David; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.