Mr. Roy Clyde Frost, Jr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his home in Warwick.

Funeral services are planned for 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, from the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with a family burial service to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home, between the hours of 1:00 & 2:00 PM.

Born November 10, 1942 in Warm Springs, GA, he was a son of the late Roy Clyde Frost, Sr. and the late Edna Earl Johnson Frost. He was veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Vietnam, was of the Baptist faith, and was an avid Auburn fan. Golfing was his passion. Roy was a retired sales representative, having worked in several fields including sporting goods, boating, and mobile homes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roy Clyde Frost, III “Tripp”.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Boyachek Frost; his children: Corey Elizabeth Baird (Paul), John Michael Frost (Sonja Lee), and Eric Bryan Frost (Tonya Hunter); grandchildren: Jonathan Jack Frost, Michael Robert Frost, Sara Lee Frost, Bryan Logan McGuire Frost, Cameron Jacob Frost, Olivia Grace Frost, Kendall Frost, Sophie Lee Frost, Konnor Baird, and Kannon Baird; great-grandchildren: Macien, Julie Ann, and Dakota; brother, John A. Frost (Donna); and daughter-in-law, Stormy Loomis Frost.

