Funeral services for Benjamin Andrew Davis of Arabi will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m. Ben, 38, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Miller County Nursing Home in Colquitt. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Lee Davis and Gina Parker Etheridge. Ben had been employed as a welder at BSR of Albany. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ben’s five children meant the world to him and being a father was the most important thing in his life. Whatever it was; watching them play ball, coaching their teams, or just spending time with them, they were his life. He even spent 108 days sleeping on the hospital floor to be near his son Everett when he was ill. Spending time with his family and friends and helping them out were just as important. Ben was known for constantly being the good Samaritan, stopping many times on the side of the road to help perfect strangers out of a jam. Ben is survived by his wife of six years, Angela Brown Davis; his children, Emerson Davis, Everett Pettis, Alexis Davis, Weston Pettis and Gage Davis; a sister and her husband, Tasha and Jason Gibbs of Cordele; a brother and his wife, Mike and Jennifer Rhorer of Leesburg; his father and mother-in-love, Mike and Julie Brown of Dry Branch; and another mother-in-love, Fran Brown of Arabi Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com