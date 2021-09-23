Robert Morrison, 70 of Cordele, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Robert was born in Cordele to the late James Marvin Morrison and Mary Lucille Boston Morrison. He was retired from the Crisp County Power Commission and was proud of his job and where he worked. He loved life and being outdoors; fishing and hunting brought him a great deal of pleasure. Traveling and spending time in the mountains made Robert happy. Above everything else, he loved his family unconditionally; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Morrison; his daughters, Pamela Blackwell (Jake) and Tammera Sears (Robert) both of Cordele; his grandchildren, Tony Sears (Samantha), Justin Sears, Laura Sears, Courtney Blackwell, Alli Blackwell, Lilly Wiggins, and Kendall Wiggins; and his great grandchildren, Tinslee Sears, Brody Sears, and Karli Sears. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert Lee Morrison, Jr.; his granddaughter, Sarah Blackwell; his brothers, Jack D. Morrison, Billy Morrison, and Marvin Burl Morrison; and his sisters, Barbara Edge, Mary Nell Griffin and Vonda Castleberry.