Vicki R. Howard, of Cordele, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Vicki was employed for many years with both Harris Group and Best Manufacturing. She was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist church. In 2013, Vicki received a double lung transplant which gave her eight more years with her family and friends. Vicki and her husband enjoyed taking trips across country on their motorcycles. She loved her Lord, the church, and community. However, her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed the time she spent with them.

Vicki was born December 1, 1954 to Lanelle Davis Robitzsch and Gilbert Moree Robitzsch. Vicki is survived by her mother, her husband of 49 years, Irving E. Howard of Cordele; three daughters and their husbands, Karli and Kevin Owens of Americus, Jessica and Charlie Ross of Warner Robins, and Wendy and Joey Akins of Auburn; five grandchildren, Chase Owens, Ansley Owens, Jocelyn Ross, Haley Ross, and Joseph Akins; a sister and her husband, Rhonda and J.C. Cruz of Thousand Oaks, CA; and her beloved dog, Venus. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Ronnie Robitzsch.

Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. Both to be held at Rainey Family Funeral Services, with the burial following in Sunnyside Cemetery. In honor of the ICU nurses at Crisp Regional Hospital that took such loving care of Vicki, her family asks that everyone wear a mask.

