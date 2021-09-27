Mr. Olynthia “Jermaine” Turner departed this life on September 18, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory sons Jordan Blake and Jamaal Blake, parents Arthur Lee and Willie Lou Turner, sisters Chanel Turner and Renata Turner, brother Gregory Turner, and nephew Devon (Lacy) Atkinson. Mr. Turner was a retired Navy Veteran with 20 years of service. He also served as a federal law enforcement officer with I.C.E.

Public Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 2pm to 6pm at J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home, 1202 Clark Ave, Albany, GA 31705.

Public Visitation will also be held Friday, October 1, 2021 from 2pm to 6pm at Coes Funeral Home, 1398 Pine St, Unadilla, GA 31091.

Funeral services for Mr. Olynthia “Jermaine” Turner, 45, of Stockbridge, GA will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11am at the Dooly County High School athletic field, 715 3rd St, Vienna, GA 31092.

Interment will be held at Little Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 925 Poplar Springs Rd, Byromville, GA 31007, immediately following the funeral.

Everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Coes Funeral Home in Unadilla has charge of the services.