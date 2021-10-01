Dewey Lamar Bowen, Jr. of Dooly County passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and close friends. A graveside memorial service conducted by Rev. Phil Streetman will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Vienna City Cemetery. Lamar was born in Americus to the late Dewey Lamar Bowen, Sr. and Juanita Andrews Bowen. Lamar loved the outdoors and farmed all his life along with being co-owner and operator of L’Bo’s Restaurant for 12 years. He also designed and built L’Bo’s cookers and fire bowls. He was a Baptist by faith and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Lamar is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Bowen of Cordele; two daughters and their husbands, Tracie B. and Kent Saxon of Marshallville and Jennifer B. and Greg Simmons of Hahira; grandchildren, Bowen and Mary Katherine Simmons of Cordele, Abby Simmons of Hahira and Shelby Saxon of Marshallville; a great-granddaughter, Hagan Clark Simmons of Cordele; two brothers and their wives, Andy and Laree Bowen of Cordele and David and Joy Bowen of Washington Crossing, PA; and many close friends from across the states. Arrangements by Rainey Family Funeral Services