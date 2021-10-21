Brian Daniel Laney, 49, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Macon, Georgia after an illness. He was born in Cordele, Georgia to parents Danny Laney and Dotsie Greer Laney. Brian was a Lab Analyst for the City of Cordele for several years. He loved music and getting the chance to play his guitar. Brian had a dog named Dude and a bearded dragon named Vader and taking care of them made him very happy. More than anything else, Brian’s two children brought him great joy and he loved them very much. Brian is survived by his parents, Danny and Dotsie Laney of Cordele; children, Kendan Laney of Cordele, and Kaitlin Laney of Warwick; and brother, Brent Laney, his wife Emily, and their children, Annalise and Isabelle, all of Marietta; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many caring friends that Brian loved like family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. A graveside service at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com