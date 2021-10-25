Nancy Denise Bowen Melvin, 64, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. She was born in Abbeville, Georgia to William Green and Cenus Kelly Goodman. A lifelong educator and longtime teacher in the Crisp County School System, Nancy was currently the computers and robotics teacher at Crisp County Middle School. She had a passion for what she did, loved the kids she taught, and in turn they loved her as well. Nancy loved flowers, her dogs, and getting to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She is survived by her husband, Albert Melvin of Cordele; daughter, Jessica Bowen of Cordele; sister, Rhonda Holmes of Cordele; brother, Jimmy Goodman of Cordele; and grandchildren, Danielle Parham and Ashlyn Welch. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Lori Ann Goodman. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with The Rev. Mother Tar Drazdowski officiating. Burial to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cordele Animal Shelter (721 Perimeter Rd Cordele, GA 31015) would please the family. Arrangements by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com