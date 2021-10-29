George Merritt, 79 of Unadilla, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 as the result of a vehicle accident. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Arabi Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service at the home of Gena Ledford, 12 Glencastle Court, Cordele, GA 31015. George was born in Cairo to the late George Perry Merritt and Hazel Baggett Merritt. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Merritt. As a young man George was Captain of theWhigham basketball team and was named Mr. Whigham High School. He was the Train Master (RET) for Norfolk-Southern Railroad and attended Pinecrest Baptist Church. A gentle giant of a man, his goal in life was to serve others and one of those ways was through the Lions Club of which he had been a member for over eight years. One of his favorite pastimes was growing sugar cane and then using that bounty to make syrup. George was an avid reader, especially Western novels. His passion in life though was his family, a wife that he loved, beautiful daughters, and grandchildren that he adored. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nan Clary Merritt; two daughters, Gena Ledford, and Melinda Edwards and her husband, David, all of Cordele; and six grandchildren, Sam Ledford, Sydney Ledford, Camille Ledford, Davis Adkins, Jordan Adkins and Peyton Adkins. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com