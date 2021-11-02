James Marvin Powers, Sr. of Cordele passed peacefully to his heavenly home with his family gathered around him Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Born in Vienna, Marvin was the son of the late Noah Alexander Powers and Felton Margaret Fraser Powers.

He was also preceded in death by siblings, Helen Herndon, Harold Powers, Sam Powers, Sr., Jack Powers and Ed Powers. Marvin attended the University of Georgia and Georgia Southwestern Colleges. In the past he had worked with National Biscuit Company and was their top salesman. Marvin was an entrepreneur in this area, owning convenience stores and many rental properties. He and his wife, Shirley, were also the past owners of The Haven Restaurant and did catering. An avid Braves fan, he also loved to fish and hunt, especially quail. Marvin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley A. Powers of Cordele; two daughters, Diann Powers of Vienna and Kim (Rob) Underwood of Cordele; two sons, James Marvin (Fran) Powers Jr. of Oklahoma and Howell (Jean) Powers of Snellville; a brother, Doyle Powers; three grandsons, Daniel Martin, James M. (Cammie) Powers, III and Chance (Kaylee) Underwood; three granddaughters, Haven (Rylan) Sholar, Tracy (Loren) Matthews and Amy (John) Thompson; three great-grandsons, Riggs Sholar, Jameson Underwood, John -John Thompson and; and four great-granddaughters, Tristian Powers, Remi James Sholar and Lily Matthews and Brady Thompson. The family suggests that memorials be made to Third Street Baptist Church 307 N. 3rd. St., Cordele 31015 or to Penia Baptist Church Building Fund, 3738 Old Penia Road, Cordele 31015.

