Funeral services for Mary Frances ‘DC’ Adams of Cordele died Friday, November 19, 2021 at her residence at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by a son, Bubba Adams and siblings, Jack Sheffield, Billy Sheffield and Pat Pearson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. DC as she was lovingly known was born in Rochelle and was the daughter of the late James Wilburn Sheffield and Margaret Virginia Henry Sheffield. She was a homemaker and a member of the ‘old’ Cordele Church of God, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. DC was a devout Christian and her purpose in life was to bring others to Jesus. She was always a faithful witness for the Lord whenever the opportunity arose. She loved to cook and it was a delight to her to cook wonderful meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains and was a huge Elvis fan. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. DC is survived by her husband of 51 years. Charles Jackson Adams of Cordele; two daughters Bobbie Jo Brandenburg and her husband, Ed, and Doris Virginia Adams, all of Cordele; a brother, Charles Sheffield of Cordele; a sister and her husband, Shirley and Billy Persall of Cordele; six grandchildren, Cameron Adams, Chelsea Adams, Damien Justin Tedders, Aron Mckail Noyes, Michael Brandenburg, Joshua Evans Brandenburg and Madison Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Ellie Grace Tedders, Avie Tedders, Addie Jo Tedders and Blaine Carter Williams. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

