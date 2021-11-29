CORDELE – Christine Lindsey Collins, 89, went to be with her Lord early Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery in Macon, Ga.

The family received friends at Hughes & Wright Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Barbara Brysch played the piano during visitation. Rev. Mark Jones officiated the services. Chris and Regina Collins performed “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)” during the service.

Mrs. Collins was born in Macon, Ga. to the late John Layton and Ida Lindsey. She is preceded in death by Rev. Thurmond Collins, Sr., her beloved husband of almost 61 years, her son, Lindsey Lee Collins, and her brothers, Cecil Lindsey, Hansel Lindsey, and R. J. Lindsey.

Mrs. Collins was a former Western Union Telegraph operator in Macon. She taught Sunday School for almost 50 years. She was a devotional speaker and singer. She loved people of all ages and she loved humor and will be remembered by many as “Minnie Pearl”, whose character she portrayed.

She is survived by her children: Ricky (Carol) Collins of Pineview, Ga. and Cheri (Greg) Slade of Cordele; her grandchildren: Chris (Regina) Collins, Cara (Kevin) Jones, Cassie (W.G.) Bartlett, Cayle (Rondell) Anderson, Lindsey Marie (Matt) Perara, Michelle Carswell, Lindi (Josh) Reid, Libbi (Taylor) Childers, Rob (Adrienne) Slade, and Dana “Peach” Slade; 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Those desiring to make memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Collins may do so to Ebenezer Baptist Church, PO Box 9, Cordele, GA 31010.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.