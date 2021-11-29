CORDELE – Spright “Sonny” Dowell, III, 81, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Crisp Regional Hospital. Graveside services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery with Rev. Don Howell and Kenny Peters officiating.

Sonny was born in Cordele, Georgia to the late Margaret Ruth Boulware Dowell and Spright Dowell, Jr. He was retired maintenance supervisor at The Holiday Inn. Sonny was also a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife: Evelyn Dowell of Cordele; his son: Bill Dowell of Savannah, Ga.; his daughter: Angie Wilkerson and her husband Mike of Cordele; his brother: Rufus Dowell and his wife Angel of Jacksonville, Fl.; his sister: Camille Walker of Cordele; his grandchildren: Jason Wilkerson and his wife Joni, David Wilkerson, Blake Fletcher, and Spright Dowell; and his great-grandson: Jackson Wilkerson Walls.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Foundation, STE 400, 3000 Highway 42 N, McDonough Georgia 30253-9805.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with these arrangements.