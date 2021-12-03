Betty Colleen Hill, long time resident of Cordele passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the residence of her daughter in Chatsworth at the age of 91. Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ada Stubbs Winfrey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Owen Franklin Hill, Jr.; two sons, William Franklin Hill and Johnny Christopher Hill; and two sisters, Lounelle Moore and her husband, Bobbie, and Virginia Bakken. Colleen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A fantastic cook and homemaker, she was an excellent role model for any woman to live up to. She loved all the holidays and made each and every one a fun and festive occasion. She never cursed, drank nor smoked and in the words of her children “we still and always will aspire to be half the woman she was.” She was also a wonderful friend to her neighbors and anyone else that had a need. She was always there to help in any way she could. She had been a long time member of Third Street Baptist Church in Cordele where she was an active member of the choir, but in recent years had faithfully attended Vienna Church of God. Colleen is survived by five daughters, Judy (Buck) Gee and Wanda Joyce Krummrich, both of Cordele, Brenda Gale (W.L.) Parks of Eastman, Gloria Jean Hill of Hilton Head, SC and Sandra Yvette (Rick McCalley) Harper of Chatsworth; a brother, LaRoy (Wanda) Shirah of Cordele; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hill of Douglas; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the Magnolia Room at Rainey Family Funeral Services. A private burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.

