Wilkerson receives acceptance to Georgia Tech
Published 11:27 am Friday, December 10, 2021
A surprise visit at Crisp County High School today brought great joy to Reagan Wilkerson. Representatives from Georgia Tech came to CCHS to personally present Reagan with her acceptance to the highly renowned university. She was the 1st student in Georgia to receive her acceptance from GA Tech. Reagan’s parents and school administrators were all present for this exciting announcement. Congratulations Reagan!