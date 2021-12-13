A memorial service will be held for Ettie ‘DeeDee’ Pridgen Sims of Thomasville at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with Lee Guerry officiating. The family will speak with friends immediately following the service. DeeDee passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Archbald Hospital after a long and courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

She was born Ettie Dean Pridgen in Fitzgerald on December 19, 1947 to William Carswell Pridgen and Anna Margaret Hinton Pridgen. She was raised in Cordele and was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. DeeDee married her college sweetheart, Donald P. Sims, on July 12, 1969. After her graduation with a BS Ed in 1969 DeeDee began her teaching career which spanned over 32 years, including Crisp Academy in Cordele and 20 years with Brookwood School in Thomasville. DeeDee was a devoted member and volunteer of the First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the DAR and enjoyed Heirloom Embroidery and sewing. After her retirement DeeDee and her husband Don traveled extensively, including trips to Russia, China, Alaska, England and France.

DeeDee is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Donald P. Sims; three daughters and one son and their spouses. Shellie and Guy Welch of Atlanta, Bo and Molly Sims of Macon, Susan and Lance Fuller of Cordele and Anna Carroll and John Gregory of Thomasville; nine grandchildren, Dixie Fuller, Abbie Fuller and Bo Fuller, all of Cordele, Schaffer Welch of Atlanta, Mary Marwood Sims, Carsie Sims and Amelia Sims, all of Macon, Vivie Gregory and Ettie Cecilia Gregory, both of Thomasville; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Jan Pridgen of Cordele and Bill and Ann Pridgen of Alpharetta; and many beloved nieces and nephews.