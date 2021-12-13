Judy H. Joiner, age 77, of 1070 Highway 90, Vienna, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele.

Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Harper and Willie Estelle Musselwhite Harper. She had worked as an accountant for Georgia Pacific Pump Company. Judy was a faithful member of Vienna First Baptist Church and the Priscilla Sunday School Class. In later years, she volunteered at the Open Hearts Thrift Store in Vienna and truly loved helping others through her work there. Judy loved her Lord and her family, especially her granddaughter, Hadley.

She is survived by her husband, Pat Joiner of Vienna; her daughters, Pam Joiner of Vienna and Julie Fisher (Brent) of Dalton; her brother, Charles Harper (Rita) of Douglasville; her granddaughter, Hadley Fisher of Dalton; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 pm Tuesday, December 14 in Vienna First Baptist Church. Rev. Brian Leverett and Rev. Matt Stephens officiated and interment was in Vienna City Cemetery.

Darlene Wehunt provided music for the service and played one instrumental, “Amazing Grace.”

Kyle Ellis, Bill Ellis, Mick Harper, Mickey Eidson, Jacob Joiner and Michael Joiner served as pallbearers.

The family requests that you honor Judy with a donation to the Open Hearts Thrift Store, c/o Allison Bowen, 311 Hudson Road, Vienna, Georgia 31092.

Friends may view the memorial, watch a recording of the service and sign the online register book at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna had charge of arrangements.