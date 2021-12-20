A funeral service for Martha June H. Mixon of Cordele was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Grandson, Eli Mixon and nephew, Dan Sutton conducted the service. The processional was ‘Last Date’ a favorite of June and Winston. Ben Drennan, pianist, played soft music, and accompanied the congregation in singing ‘Just A Closer Walk.’ Another favorite of theirs ‘Never Ending Love For You,’ was played. The recessional was a video of June and Eli singing ‘Amazing Grace.’ Pallbearers were Gene Mixon, Jody Mixon, Jody Brown, Rush Brown, Eli Mixon, Kerry Sutton and Billy Joe Sutton. Interment was in Sunnyside Cemetery. June passed away, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her residence at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Winston E. Mixon, Sr. June was born in Cordele to the late Claude and Hazel Bowen Hairston. She and her late husband, Winston, were the long-time owners of Crisp Distribution, Inc. and were members of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible. June also enjoyed her soap operas, Jeopardy and facebook, and in her younger years was an excellent seamstress. She thoroughly loved life and celebrated every moment. She was always happy, a smile on her face and a joke and a laugh just on the edge of erupting. She along with Winston, were loved by so many neighbors and friends. After their retirement, she and Winston just enjoyed life together, one looking after the other. She loved her family and was the best Mama and Nene that anyone could ever ask for. She was always so proud of each family member and their accomplishments and if you didn’t know “just ask her.” June is survived by three children, Winston Eugene Mixon, Jr. and his wife, Angie Mixon of Tallahassee, FL, Chandrea M. Brown and her husband, Jody Brown and Jody Mixon and his wife, Tammy Mixon, all of Cordele; grandchildren, Rush Brown, Savannah Brown, Madison Brown, Allie Brown, Eli Mixon and his wife, Lauren Mixon, Samantha Mixon, Katerina Clary, Hannah Johnson and her husband, David Johnson, Sydney Knutson and Whitney Knutson; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Lott, Lincoln Gray, Jack Johnson and Wyatt Johnson; her sweet feathered buddy, Ralph, and her fur baby, Lilly Belle; and many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Arrangements were by Rainey Family Funeral Services