Carolyn Sue Glenn of Cordele ran into the arms of Jesus on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021 at the age of 71. She was met in Heaven by her late husband, Thomas Michael Glenn, Sr. and her parents Orville and Lillian Rice. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. Carolyn loved to cook. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She leaves behind to miss her; daughters, Mary Johnson of Pitts, Dawn Smith (Robert) of Vienna, Jackie Glenn of Cordele, Misty Glenn of Cordele, and Brenda Cross (Dough) of Humble, Texas; and son, Michael Glenn (April) of Americus. She also leaves behind her amazing grandchildren; Ashley, Johnathan and Dalton Glenn, Joshua and Lily Smith, Imaya and CJ Harris, and Taylor Johnson; and her biggest love, her great-grand babies; Trey, Trent, and Leona Glee, Tacora Waters, and Tyguani Towns. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuenral.com