Arthur “Jarrell” Coffee, 78, of Jesup, Ga. died Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Crisp County native had lived in Jesup most of his adult life and attended Calvary Baptist Church. Jarrell was honored to serve his country in the U.S. Army for 11 years with two terms of deployment in Vietnam earning several honors including the Bronze Star. His career began with 1st Franklin Financial and lasted 35 years where he retired as Chief Operations Officer. His love of golf allowed him much enjoyment and shared friendships. He was a member of the Pine Forest Country Club for the last 44 years, serving on the Board of Directors, past president of the Men’s Golf Association and thoroughly enjoyed his 12:30 p.m. weekday men’s golf group. The life time member of the VFW post 411 and the Jesup Elks Lodge afforded him many good friendships. He is predeceased by his siblings, Spencer and John Coffee, Janice Johnson and Robbie Picha.

He says “Goodbye” to his wife of 45 years companion and friend, Ruby Fennel Coffee of Jesup and her children, Rhonda (John) Martin of Brunswick and Bo (Jeanne) Lewis of Lenoir, NC.; grandchildren, Keith (Valerie) Martin, Misti (Brad) Lang, Kristen and Kaity Lewis; great grandchildren, Kaitlin, Halle, Rylee and Kamryn Martin, Lexi and Blake Lang and numerous other nieces and nephews; sisters, Sally Ann Bagwell of Cordele and Lacree (Larry) Ellison of St. Simons, Island; special nephew, Jerry (Neice) Coffee of Leesburg.

“Celebration of Life” will be held 2 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 860 Highway 301 South, Jesup, GA 31546 with Pastor Vann Dempsey officiating. Honorees will be the members of the Pine Forest Country Club Men’s Golf Association and Women’s Golf Association and retired and present employees of 1st Franklin Corporation. Private interment service will be held at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The family requests memorials be made to Pine Forest Men’s Golf Club Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 70, Jesup, GA 31598.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.