UPDATE: Driveby shooting leads to death of homeowner

The GBI is investigating an death investigation on Blue Lane in Cordele.

On January 4, 2022, around 12:20 A.M., Officers with Cordele Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Blue Lane, Cordele, Georgia, after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a gunshot wound victim inside a residence. Crisp County EMS transported the victim, Casy Patrick 55- year-old-male, to Crisp Regional Hospital, and he passed away. I need the community to step forward with information. Anyone who has information about this incident, please contact Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921 .