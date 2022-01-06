A graveside service for Louise Adams of Arabi will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Louise, 84, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her residence. Born in Lafayette, she was the daughter of the late William Oscar Smith and Maude Addison Manning. Louise was a homemaker and a member of Cordele Church of God. Her family was her life and she enjoyed cooking for them and spending time talking and visiting around the kitchen table. She loved fishing and working in her garden. And out of that garden, she enjoyed sharing the bounty that she grew with family and friends. Louise is survived by her children and their spouses, Charles Adams of Cordele, Alvin and Wanda Adams of Valdosta, Tina and Eric Bearden of Cordele and Andy and Nina Adams of Arabi; a sister Betty Stone of Cordele; ten grandchildren and their spouses, Bobbie and Ed Brandenburg, Doris Adams, Krissy and Billy Nash, Terry and Stephanie Adams, Brandi and James Cummings, Haley and Conner McLeod, Jacob Bearden, Mark and India Lewis, Tyler Adams and Jackson Adams, 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Adams, Sr., her siblings, James Manning, William Oscar Smith, Jr., Gene Smith, Emma Wyle and Mary Rentfrow, a grandson, Charles ‘Bubba’ Adams and a daughter-in-law, Mary Frances Adams. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online gust register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com