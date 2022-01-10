Eugenia Carol Parker of Cordele passed away, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 84. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Heath Parker. A graveside memorial service for Jean will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Andersonville National Cemetery. The family will leave in procession from Rainey Family Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. Jean was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Madeline Elsie Martin and David John Rodrigues, but was actually raised by Elsie and Ben Ogley. She first came to the United States in 1955 when she was 18, back before Hawaii had gained statehood. Early on she proved just how incredibly resourceful and persistent she would be in life by navigating all that came with starting over in a foreign land. Jean was very outgoing; she loved being with people, going out to eat, and out to shop; especially at Denny’s and WalMart. A lack of money or need never stopped her from a shopping trip or a new purchase. Jean was an Elvis fan and always listened to his music. She was an active member at Northern Heights Baptist Church. More than anything else, Jean was known as an expert crafter. She made greeting cards by hand for everyone in her family, the friends she knew, and even friends she didn’t. Friends of family members would often receive homemade cards for birthdays and holidays, because according to Jean, if they were friends of her family, they were friends of her too! She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Heath Parker; son, John Gergle, III; and step-son, Allen Parker. She is survived by her son, Jay Moudy (Missy) of Cordele; daughter, Stephenie Strayer (William) of Etters, PA; son, John Moudy of Warner Robins; son, Stephen Gergle of York, PA; step-son, Tommy Parker (Linda); brother, Gary Oagley (Kristin) of Roseville, CA; granddaughters, Lara Strayer, Kayla Moudy, and Abbie Moudy; and special friend, Gayle Phillips. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com