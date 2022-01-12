Tony McCard, 63, of Ashburn passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Tift Regional Hospital.

Tony was born on December 22, 1958 in Turner County to the late Robert F. McCard, Sr. and Shirley Geeslin McCard. He was retired from Tift Regional Hospital having worked in Materials Management. Tony was a diehard Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves fan. He was also a member at First Baptist Church of Ashburn where he served as a deacon and on various committees.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila McCard of Ashburn; sister, Suzanne (Darrell) Wilkerson of Ashburn; brothers, Chris (Leigh) McCard of Ashburn and Bob (Susan) McCard of Worth County; nieces, Allison (Joe) Barfield of Pitts and Emma McCard of Ashburn; nephew, Reid McCard of Ashburn; great-niece, Callie Jo Barfield of Pitts; great-nephew, Ridge Barfield of Pitts; aunt, Kay (Larry) Grogan of Sale City. He is also survived by many cousins and his pets, Princess, Gracie and Grumpy

At the request of the family, Mr. McCard’s funeral service will be private. For those who wish to sign the family’s guest register and pay their respects, you may do so on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Perry Funeral Chapel. While flowers will be accepted, for those who wish, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Ashburn.