CORDELE – Patricia “Pat” Fennell Meisner, 85, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Sunnyside Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing is maintained.

Pat was born in Emanual County, GA, to the late Clint Fennell and the late Ellena McKenzie Fennell. She was the widow of the late Bertrum James Meisner. She was preceded in death by her step-mother Shirley Fennell, sisters Estelle Radford, Margie Rogers, and Beth Simmons, and brothers Wayne Fennell and James Clinton “Red” Fennell.

Pat was an Airman 2nd Class in the United States Air Force and she attended Norther Essex Junior College in Haverhill, MA. She was a life-long bookkeeper and retired from the State of Georgia.

When her health allowed, she loved to cook and was known for her delicious spaghetti and meatballs. She was an excellent seamstress and made numerous clothes including dresses, suits, tops, and even costumes as well as household items such as curtains and drapes. She liked to crochet, crewel, knit, quilt, and do liquid embroidery. She also loved Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tom Brady.

Pat is survived by three sons, Ron Conant, Kevin Conant and his special friend Vickie Young, and Ed Conant and his wife Jan, all of Kington, NH; one daughter, Becky Fitzgibbons and her husband John, of Cordele, GA; five grandchildren, Zach Conant and his wife Haley of Charleston, SC, Tim Conant and his fiancé Marissa of Hampton, NH, Katy Franks and her husband, Kody, and Jack Fitzgibbons and his wife, Kayla, all of Cordele, GA, and Olivia Conant of Kingston, NH; one great-grandchild, Grace Conant, of Charleston, SC; three sisters, Darlene Blakewood and her husband Reginald, Marcia Stefansen and her husband Jerry, and Nancy Scott and her husband David; one brother, Bill Braddy; her fur-baby, Lucy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family may be reached at the home of John and Becky Fitzgibbons, 203 Carolyn St, Cordele.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1007 East 19th Ave., Cordele, GA 31015 or a charity of your choice.

