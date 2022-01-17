Tony Wayne Bailey, former carpenter and car lover, died on January 14, 2022, at the age of 69.

Tony is survived by his mother, Lula May; his wife, Etsuko Bailey; his children, Sanya Mayo and

Anthony Ryan Bailey; his Grandchildren, Samantha Mayo and Sabryna Mayo; and his siblings,

Roger Bailey, Texann Bailey, Edison Bailey, Eugene Bailey and James Bailey.

Tony was born in Sylvester, Ga, on April 18, 1952 to Seldon Eugene Bailey and Lula May Lewis.

He married Etsuko Mock, and fathered 2 children.

He was a good father, always providing for his family. He made a business out of his love for

vehicles. And garnered many friends and acquaintances over the years. His hobbies included

playing the banjo and harmonica. He loves his dogs, and was a very big jokester. Even when

depressed, he loved to joke. He will be deeply missed by everyone he ever met