Elizabeth B. Johnson, age 87, of 505 Hudson Road, Vienna, died Wednesday, January 19, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Beavers and Ida Mae Brannen Beavers. She was a homemaker and the widow of G. W. “Doc” Johnson. Elizabeth was a true Christian lady who was a mother and “Granny” to many. She loved taking care of her family and also helped raise many children. Above all, she loved her Lord.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Aultman (Michael) of Cordele, Cheryl Hines (Sam) of Vienna and Tammy Bartlett (Tommy) of Cordele; her son, David Johnson (Shannon) of Osprey, FL; her sisters, Bobbie Williams of Fort Valley and Wanda Williams of Mauk; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Sunday, January 23 in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Rev. Jimmy Gauthier and Mr. Cliff Hines will officiate and interment will be in Johnson Cemetery.

Oscar Hines, Ashley Johnson, Clay Hines, Richard Beach, Nick Johnson and Johnny Beach will serve as pallbearers. Elizabeth’s great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will greet friends 5 – 7 PM Saturday, January 22 at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to Johnson Cemetery, c/o Ashley Johnson, 509 Hudson Road, Vienna, GA 31092.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.