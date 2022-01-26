Funeral services for Dennis Clinton Ramsey, age 75, of Roanoke, formerly of Cordele, Georgia, will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM CST at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Kevin Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00-3:00 PM on Friday before services begin.

Mr. Ramsey passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Dinah Ramsey of Roanoke; one daughter, Sandra Valentine (Rick) of Bradenton, FL; one son, Kevin Ramsey (Mary Ellen “Winkle”) of Greensboro, GA; four grandchildren, Andrew Valentine, Kelsey Williams (Tyler), McKinlie Adell Evans (Eric), and Eli Ramsey; two great-grandchildren, Lila Williams and Luke Williams; one sister, JoAnn Mitchell of LaGrange, GA; and one brother, Larry Ramsey (Carolyn) of Richmond, VA.

A Roanoke native, Mr. Ramsey was born on June 26, 1946, the son of Clinton Thomas and Eva McCollum Ramsey. He was a member and deacon of High Pine Baptist Church. Mr. Ramsey retired from Miller Brewing Company where he worked as a mechanic. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, meeting new people. He never met a stranger, at least not for long. Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.